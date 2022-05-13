STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India declares one-day mourning to mark respect for UAE President's death

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Published: 13th May 2022 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has declared one-day national mourning on Saturday (14 May), as a mark of respect to his highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In their messages, they noted that he was a statesman and a visionary leader and recalled his contribution to the strengthening of India-UAE bilateral relations and the welfare of the Indian community in UAE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UAE Abu Dhabi PM Modi
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp