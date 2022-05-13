STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA charges 11 for supplying arms to terrorists, gangs in Jharkhand

The NIA said they have filed a charge sheet against 11 persons in a case of pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply to terrorist organisations in Jharkhand.

Published: 13th May 2022 11:00 AM

Rifle

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said they have filed a charge sheet against 11 persons in a case of pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply to terrorist organisations in Jharkhand.

The charge sheet was filed before the special NIA court under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and UAP Act for their involvement in supply of arms and ammunition to terrorist organisations and gangs.

"Avinash Kumar alias Chunnu Sharma, Rishi Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kamendra Singh, Arun Kumar Singh alias Fauji, Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware, Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan, Kumar Gurlal Uchchware, Kartik Behra, Aman Sahu alias Aman Sao, Sanjay Kumar alias Sanjay Kumar Singh, have been chargesheeted," said the NIA official.

The case pertains to pilferage of arms and ammunitions and supply of the same to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) and terrorist gang of Aman Sahu by the accused persons who had criminally conspired to use these arms and ammunition in executing terrorist attacks on the security forces and also for the purpose of extortion. The case was originally registered at PS ATS, Ranchi in 2021 and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The investigation has established that ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of the BSF by one accused Kartik Behera and supplied to his close associate Arun Kumar Singh. Further, the same were supplied to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) and the terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in association with some of the other chargesheeted accused persons. Four chargesheeted accused in the case were also found involved in the procurement and transfer of illegal firearms. Due to the involvement of accused Kartik Behera in pilferage and supply of ammunition, he was dismissed from the BSF.

Further investigation in the matter is still on.

