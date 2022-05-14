STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress likely to raise representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in organisation to 50 per cent 

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'.

reservation reservation jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' here, party leader K Raju said.

He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendations to the president, he said.

