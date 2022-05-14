Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

UDAIPUR: The Congress party has come up with a new logo at its three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir.

The new logo, splashed on all backdrops, posters, banners and hoardings, has trendy circular strokes of saffron, green and white around the Congress’ elections symbol.

It is a smarter version of the staid old logo of hand over the Tricolour.

While the new logo adorned the party venue, the artistic rendering of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March picture used in the backdrop on dais at the main meeting hall and the media centre was a major fiasco. The Mahatma was shown holding the stick in his left hand.

A Google check of Gandhiji’s Dandi March picture showed that he always held the stick in his right hand.

The picture seems to have been flipped by the artist before making the sketch. This faux pas is sure to cause some embarrassment to the organisers.

Amid all the excitement over sweeping changes proposed to be made by the party in its organisational structure, this glaring mistake went unnoticed.

The focus of the leaders and organisers was more on receiving the top leaders who were pouring in from all directions.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

Former party president Rahul Gandhi travelled to Udaipur by an overnight Chetak Express train. Sonia took a chartered plane from Delhi and then flew from airport to venue in Naveen Jindal’s helicopter.

Rahul’s train journey through Rajasthan witnessed some show of strength by the two warring factions led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former state Congress president Sachin Pilot.

While Pilot’s supporters turned out in larger numbers at railway stations, Gehlot got all posters and hoardings of Pilot removed from the roads between airport and the meeting venue as well as that between Udaipur City railway station, where Rahul Gandhi disembarked, and the venue.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied on the train by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Avinash Pandey, Devendra Yadav, Bhanwar Jitender Singh, Deepender Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr Ajay Kumar, B V Srinivas, Sandeep Singh, Netta D’Souza, Krishna Tirath, Subodhkant Sahai, Capt Praveen Davar and others. Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by Ambika Soni.