Malda blasts: National panel for protection of child rights summons West Bengal top bosses

Five children were injured while playing with crude bombs, which they mistook for balls. The incident created a political uproar.

Published: 14th May 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 03:24 PM

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary and Additional Director General (ADG) for failing to respond to its earlier notices to conduct expeditious and detailed investigations and also to provide medical treatment to five children, who were grievously injured on April 24 in Malda’s Kaliachak.  The two officials have been asked to reach the New Delhi office of NCPCR on May 20.

Five children were injured while playing with crude bombs, which they mistook for balls. The incident created a political uproar.  BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury met NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum on the incident. 

Following this, the child rights body on April 25, wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and ADG and Inspector General of Police (HQ) K Jayaraman.

In two separate letters on Friday addressed to the two top officials, NCPCR Registrar Anu Chaudhary said that despite asking them to take cognizance and provide immediate medical relief to the injured children, no response was received from them.

The commission said “in pursuance” of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act (CPCR Act), 2005, the two senior officials are “required to appear before the commission physically" and to "furnish an action taken report" on May 20. 

The two officials were also asked to explain why they were not providing medical assistance to the injured children.

“Take notice that if you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908,” the letter said.

