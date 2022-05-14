STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Education Policy: Vedas, Puranas, ancient science part of new textbook for engineering students

The new textbook follows the introduction of a mandatory non-credit course on IKS announced by the All India Council for Technical Education in 2018.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students studying Plus one return after the annual exam on the first day at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai

Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Introduction to Vedas, Puranas, Sanskrit, ancient science, engineering, astronomy, town planning, and architecture will now be part of a new textbook for engineering and science students taking a mandatory non-credit course on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

The textbook, slated for release on Monday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is part of the center’s plan to roll out the new higher education curriculum that stresses the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) as per the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations.

The new textbook follows the introduction of a mandatory non-credit course on IKS announced by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in 2018.

The course was launched, but it was felt that there were no “authentic and well-researched” textbooks available on IKS.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore developed the curriculum and prepared the textbook in association with SVYASA Yoga Institute, Bengaluru, and Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam.
A panel of experts vetted the textbook, ‘Introduction to Indian Knowledge System concepts and applications’ written by B Mahadevan, professor at IIM Bangalore and founding vice-chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth (University for Sanskrit and Indic Traditions).

The 417-page English textbook will cost Rs.795. There are plans to get it translated into Hindi soon.
The book aims to fill the gap in offering a required course on IKS, said the author. “The proposed textbook seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of IKS to the engineering and science students in a way they can relate, appreciate and explore further.”

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, said in the foreword: “The formal Indian education system inherited from British policymakers famously known as Macaulian system has kept the ancient Indian knowledge heritage out of the reach of the budding young students, citing reasons of lack of rigor and scientific value.”

“Our (Indian) is the only continuing, surviving ancient civilization with a huge repository of knowledge created by the forefathers, which can provide great value for any society.”

Professor Subhash Kak, Regents Professor, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, has also written a forward. He has said that the book will provide students with “an excellent introduction to the astonishing breadth and depth of the Indian scientific and knowledge tradition.”

The co-authors of the textbook are Vinayak Rajat Bhat, associate professor at the Center for IKS, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, and Nagendra Pavana R N, with the school of Vedic Knowledge Systems at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Knowledge Systems Puranas Vedas Astronomy National education policy
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp