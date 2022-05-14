STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notices to Centre, EC over J&K delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies

The counsel said that as per the delimitation order, it is the Election Commission that is empowered to do any changes.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre, Jammu & Kashmir 
administration and the Election Commission of India on a writ petition challenging the government notifications for the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court will now hear the matter on August 30.

During the course of the hearing, the court objected to certain statements made by the counsel and told him to choose his words properly and said that “Kashmir was always part of India and just a special provision was removed”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that delimitation can be conducted only by EC and not the delimitation commission.

The plea raises questions as to the delimitation in J&K when article 170 of the Constitution provided that the next delimitation in India will be taken up after 2026.

“Issuance of notification by the Law and Legislative Department appointing the Delimitation Commission is unconstitutional and ultra vires to the election laws,” the petition contended. 

