STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Owaisi questions 'silence' of Opposition on Gyanvapi Masjid complex survey 

A court had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on a suit filed jointly by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols on its outer walls.

Published: 14th May 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned the "silence" of Opposition parties, including the Congress and SP, on the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, alleging that they are keeping mum because Muslims are not their vote bank.

Owaisi said the Constitution allows Muslims to follow their culture and identity and "we would continue to do so, both at home and outside".

"Why Opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are silent on the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque? They are not saying anything because Muslims are not their vote bank," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimen (AIMIM) chief told an Eid Milap programme in Ahmedabad.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A court had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on a suit filed jointly by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols on its outer walls.

The survey resumed on Saturday following a local court order amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Dubbing BJP, Congress, AAP, and Samajwadi Party "fanatic parties, Owaisi alleged they wanted Muslims to remain Muslims only at home and accept their (the parties) culture when outside.

"The Constitution of India allows you to follow your culture, your identity. We will continue to do so, both at home and outside," the Hyderabad MP said.

"I am here to tell you, and also to the government, that we have lost one Babri Masjid, but will not lose another mosque. They took away our (Babri) mosque through cunning and by murdering justice, but remember, you will not be able to snatch another mosque," Owaisi said.

He said the Gyanvapi masjid has been a mosque and will remain so.

Owaisi said the 1991 law, the Places of Worship Act, says that the religious character of a place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, will remain unchanged, and those attempting to change its nature and character can be jailed for three years.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Owaisi Gyanvapi Masjid Gyanvapi Mosque
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp