Patna Diary

Two IPS officers of Bihar cadre and a senior IAS officer of Tripura cadre are set to face vigilance probe following their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

CM goes tough against corrupt IAS, IPS babus
Two IPS officers of Bihar cadre and a senior IAS officer of Tripura cadre are set to face vigilance probe following their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. The IPS officers in the rank of IG and SSP were stripped of field posting and shunted to the headquarters. The IAS officer of Tripura cadre, who was on deputation in Bihar for the latter being his native state, was sent to his parent cadre. Bureaucratic circles are agog with the news that CM Nitish Kumar has approved a probe against the officer. The IAS officer is said to have issued a large number of arms licenses in gross violation of the prescribed norms while serving as a district magistrate while the IPS officers were stated to be hands in glove with sand mining mafia.

All depends on IT dept’s innovative strategies
Bihar boasts of having country’s highest number of MSDG (Mobile Service Delivery Gateway) users. IT Minister Jibesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over the work of the IT department and said it was committed to implement technology reforms in all the departments, eventually leading to good governance through e-governance. IT department is the nodal department to extend SMS service to all government offices in Bihar. SMS service acts as the backbone for many a project. Services of various departments such as agriculture, education, health and finance are dependent on the OTP and SMS services of IT department. A total of 3,62, 15,41,934 Push SMS have already been created by the IT department.

Fire service head loses cool as cops come late
A piquant scene was witnessed when senior IPS officer Shobha Ohatkar lost her cool and took the officers of Patna Police to task for their delayed arrival at Visvesvaraya Bhavan after a major fire broke out in the building located beside the Bailey Road. Ohatkar serving as DG Fire Services said it was not the first time that local police officers reached accident spots late. As a result, fire personnel had to face hardship in dealing with the crowd. The multi-storey building houses different departments, including the road construction department, which was in the news after an under construction bridge collapsed. Later, the government ordered electric safety audit of all buildings above 15-metre height in Patna. 

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

