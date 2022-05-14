STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha polls: 2-1 score likely in Congress vs BJP in MP

According to BJP sources in the state, the saffron party is likely to follow the old formula of having one of the candidates from outside MP and the other one from the state.

Published: 14th May 2022

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The ruling BJP could win two seats leaving one seat for opposition Congress in the biennial poll to three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh.

Given the current numbers in the 230-strong Vidhan Sabha — BJP and Congress having 127 and 96 members respectively — the ruling camp will bag two seats and the Opposition one seat.

The sources added that Union minister and BJP’s present leader in the Upper House, Piyush Goyal is likely to be fielded from one seat.

It remains to be seen whether an OBC or an SC/ST leader is fielded on the other seat.

While former MP minister and present BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya, who had lost the 2018 Assembly polls, is the frontrunner in case a SC politician is fielded, the name of state party general secretary Kavita Patidar is in the reckoning if an OBC politician gets the nod.

Meanwhile, Congress high command is most likely to go again with incumbent MP and legal eagle Vivek Tankha.

If at all, the party decides to field an OBC candidate, former state Congress chief and former Union minister Arun Yadav could be a front-runner. 

