Six Rajya Sabha seats elections likely to witness fierce battle on June 15

As per election commission notifications, the six Rajya Sabha MPs tenure has ended and the elections for these seats will take place on June 15. Union minister Piyush Goel, Congress leader P Chidambaram, NCP leader Prafulla Patel, BJP leader Vikas Mahatme , Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and BJP leader Vinay Sahasrdebude tenure as Rajya Sabha ended.

As strength of the each party in Maharashtra state assembly, the BJP will able to get elect two Rajya Sabha seats against earlier three while each Rajya Sabha seats to Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress while one seats will be elected by all three alliance partners as conscious candidate. The fourth Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP and its alliance partners and Maha Vikas Aghadi has equal numbers of votes 113. If they want to get their candidate, then they need the support of the independent MLAs and smaller parties who are not joined either side of the alliance.

Sambhaji Maharaj, who was earlier BJP Rajya Sabha MP through President quota are desperately trying to become the independent candidate by Maha Vikas Aghadi and supported by BJP. He has already declared his candidature for fourth Rajya Sabha seats. He is trying to garner support from all parties to enter as unopposed candidate in Rajya Sabha. If anyone opposes him, then there will be fierce fight between Sambhaji Maharaj and other big pocket candidate.

Sources in NCP said that there is demand within NCP to field woman on Prafulla Patel place for Rajya Sabha elections. “Prafulla Patel has been missing from the scene from long time. The NCP leadership wants to give opportunity to woman candidate. The reason as per the party’s assessment, the women Rajya Sabha members performance is better than the men in Rajya Sabha. However, the final decisions will be taken by the NCP chief Sharad Pawar in coming days,” the highly placed sources added.

While congress has decided to repeat senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be repeated while BJP will repeat union minister Piyush Goel and second new candidate likely to Vijaya Rahatkar or Vinod Tawade who recently appointed as general secretary BJP at national level. BJP wants to promote Maratha candidate in view of local political arithmetic of Maharashtra,” sources added requested anonymity.