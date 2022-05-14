STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking a cue from Gyanvapi, petitions filed in court for survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi, was among the petitioners who moved the application for appointment of an advocate commissioner.

Published: 14th May 2022

Krishna Janmabhoomi

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in UP's Mathura. (Photo| UP tourism webiste)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the precedent set by Varanasi local court in case related to Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute, three petitioners filed separate petitions in Mathura Civil Judge (Senior Division) court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The petition was moved on Friday.

The petitioner claimed that they had sought a spot inspection to find out if there were any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises.

Manish Yadav, a petitioner in one of the cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi, was among the petitioners who moved the application for appointment of an advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque. He also moved an application seeking temporary injunction to stop the opposite parties from deleting, removing or damaging the religious signs on the walls of the mosque so that material evidence could not be damaged.

Yadav claimed that he had sought a temporary injunction stopping the managing committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque from destroying the evidence as the opposite parties could damage the religious signs present therein in the wake of the Varanasi court ruling for survey on Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Two other petitioners, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), have moved separate applications for appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of Shahi Eidgah mosque.

The court of civil judge (senior division) posted the matter for July 1, 2022 for hearing and the applications would be taken up when the court reopens after the summer vacation.

Shahi Eidgah mosque secretary and its counsel Tanveer Ahmad said the petitioners were moving applications one after the other when the matter was already fixed for deciding the maintainability of cases.

