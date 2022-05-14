STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three cops gunned down in MP's Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants.

Published: 14th May 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Three policemen were killed after miscreants opened fire at them in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants, he said.

"Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed," he told reporters.

Sources said the police team had gone to the spot following reports about four deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants.

Police sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - were killed in the firing, Mishra said.

"The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take a strict action against the criminals which will set an example," he said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a high-level emergency meeting at 9.30 am at his residence in connection with this incident, an official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, adding that senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others will attend the meeting.

