STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three IAF men get life term in 1995 murder case of Air Force cook

The prosecution case is that on November 13, 1995, around 10 IAF officials, including Sood, conducted searches at Rawat’s residence.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three persons, including a former squadron leader, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by a CBI special judge in Ahemedabad for their involvement in the murder of an Air Force cook in Jamnagar in 1995.

According to a CBI press release, former squadron leader Anoop Sood and two sergeants, Anil K N and Mahendra Singh Sherawat, will undergo life imprisonment for murdering Girja Rawat.

The CBI registered a case in 2012, in pursuance of a Gujarat High Court order, in a special criminal application filed by Rawat’s widow. 

The prosecution case is that on November 13, 1995, around 10 IAF officials, including Sood, conducted searches at Rawat’s residence.

They took him away and pressured him to confess he had stolen liquor from the canteen. The accused tortured Rawat, causing his death. 

Three other accused were acquitted while one person passed away during the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force CBI Girja Rawat
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp