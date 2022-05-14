Three IAF men get life term in 1995 murder case of Air Force cook

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three persons, including a former squadron leader, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by a CBI special judge in Ahemedabad for their involvement in the murder of an Air Force cook in Jamnagar in 1995.

According to a CBI press release, former squadron leader Anoop Sood and two sergeants, Anil K N and Mahendra Singh Sherawat, will undergo life imprisonment for murdering Girja Rawat.

The CBI registered a case in 2012, in pursuance of a Gujarat High Court order, in a special criminal application filed by Rawat’s widow.

The prosecution case is that on November 13, 1995, around 10 IAF officials, including Sood, conducted searches at Rawat’s residence.

They took him away and pressured him to confess he had stolen liquor from the canteen. The accused tortured Rawat, causing his death.

Three other accused were acquitted while one person passed away during the trial.