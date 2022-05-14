Twenty-two percent of posts in district judiciary still lying vacant: CJI NV Ramana

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 22 percent of the posts in the district judiciary are still lying vacant, and steps have to be initiated immediately to fill this gap, said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new high court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

He said appropriate steps are also required to be taken for providing security and accommodation for all the Judges. He added that the judiciary must be at its innovative best to ensure that the challenges to its working are met with just and Constitutional measures.

“...Technology has been a strong aid to the judiciary. Now, virtual courts are bridging the gaps of accessibility by reducing time, cost and distance. But in a country like India, where a vast digital divide still exists, much needs to be done in order to harness the full potential of technological innovations,” he said.

“Solving the problems of infrastructure is very close to my heart. I have consistently emphasized the need for the development and modernization of infrastructure. Sadly, post-independence, judicial infrastructure has not been overhauled to meet the demands of growing needs of modern India,” he added.

Ramana said that we are behind in making the courts inclusive and accessible.

“...If we don’t attend to this urgently, the Constitutional ideal of access to justice would stand defeated. The District judiciary is the foundation of the judiciary. Only if the foundation is strong, the entire system can flourish. As I have mentioned earlier, the condition of judicial infrastructure across the country is far from satisfactory. Courts are operating from rented accommodations and under deplorable conditions,” he pointed out.

“Now, you have the advantage of 100% funding by the Central Government. You all should work in a coordinated manner to fill the gaps,” he added.

He urged the District Judiciary to always keep in mind that they are the first contact for the justice seeker with the judicial system.

On his visit to Kashmir, he said he has had the fortune to visit this paradise many times, but every time has been amazed by its beauty and moved by its hospitality.

“It’s a land where one gets to experience four seasons. The kindness of the people here, and the enriching culture of Kashmir, transforms every soul that visits this scenic land,” he said.

He referred to the poet Raja Basu, an admirer of Kashmir who had said that Jammu and Kashmir is the confluence of three great religions - Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam.

“It is this confluence which is at the heart of our plurality which needs to be sustained and cherished. Unfortunately, wealth creation is not commensurate with the true potential of this beautiful region with invaluable and highly skilled human resources. This situation needs to change, for this land’s brightest future. This land has produced many eminent jurists and judges,” he said.