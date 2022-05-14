STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government right in making national anthem mandatory at madrasas: Shahnawaz 

"Was the national anthem not being sung at UP madrasas so far? If that is so, I am hugely surprised," exclaimed Hussain when asked by journalists about the UP madrasa board order.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has asserted that there was "nothing objectionable" in the order of Yogi Adityanath administration making recitation of the national anthem compulsory at madrasas across Uttar Pradesh.

The Bihar minister, who is one of the most prominent Muslim faces of the party associated with Hindutva politics, also claimed that 'Jana Gana Mana' was "sung gladly and readily" at the seminary where he had studied.

"Was the national anthem not being sung at UP madrasas so far? If that is so, I am hugely surprised," exclaimed Hussain when asked by journalists about the UP madrasa board order.

"I have studied at a madrasa myself. There, we used to recite the national anthem gladly and willingly. There can be nothing objectionable in showing reverence for the nation," asserted Hussain.

The order makes it mandatory for students to recite the poem before the commencement of classes.

This has been taken exception to by some lslamic scholars and clerics who claim the wordings of the poem, penned by Rabindra Nath Tagore, went against the grain of their religious tenets.

Recitation of the national anthem, as also the national song 'Vande Mataram' made popular by the novel 'Anandmath' of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay has become a bone of contention between the BJP and those who equate the party's insistence on Hindu supremacism.

During the budget session, the Bihar assembly witnessed many heated exchanges between MLAs of the BJP and AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, over the issue.

A few BJP MLAs even expressed the opinion that legislators who were reluctant to recite the national anthem or the national song, deserved disqualification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Madrasa national anthem UP madrasa
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp