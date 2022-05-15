STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Civilian killed during gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 15th May 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon a joint patrol team of the CRPF and the police near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian.

During the exchange of fire, a civilian, identified as Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam, was injured.

The police said the civilian was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorists, "after a brief chance encounter", managed to slip into nearby orchards, the police said.

A case has been registered and a search was underway for the ultras, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu Pulwama
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp