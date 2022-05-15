STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Detailed forensic probe on to identify cause of recent bus fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi: NIA

A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.

Published: 15th May 2022 04:04 PM

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the recent cause of a fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Four persons were killed and 24 others injured on Friday when a fire ripped apart the moving bus, mostly carrying devotees, near Nomai, about 3 kilometers from Katra, shortly after it left for Jammu from the base camp.

A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.

"NIA has extended all requisite assistance to J-K Police in the investigation of the case of passenger bus catching fire near Katra on Friday. Detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reasons for the cause of fire," the agency said in a tweet.

Though the survivors and the people residing in the vicinity of the incident spoke about hearing a sound of an explosion in the bus, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Friday said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

"The bus caught fire on its way from Katra to Jammu. The cause of fire is not confirmed yet", Singh had told reporters at the scene of the incident, adding a forensic team is looking into the cause of fire.

