Groom in Uttar Pradesh puts wedding on hold until cousin's release from jail

Published: 15th May 2022 02:01 PM

By IANS

AMROHA: A groom in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district put his marriage on hold to 'save' his cousin, who had been arrested following a scuffle with the bride's relatives during a pre-wedding function.

On Saturday, the groom, Nanhe Singh, was scheduled to lead the 'baraat' to the bride's house for the wedding.

However, Nanhe stopped the 'baraat' at the Didauli police station and told the police officials that unless his cousin Ankit was released, he would not proceed.

Didauli Station House Officer (SHO) Suneel Malik said that the bride's father filed a complaint against Ankit. While police sent those injured in the scuffle to hospital, Ankit was detained.

"We are helpless as legal procedure has to be followed before Ankit can be released," said the SHO.

On learning about groom's presence at the police station, some members of the bride's family rushed there.

Nanhe, meanwhile, did not budge from the police station till a compromise was reached late Saturday night even though some of the bride's family members said action should be taken against the groom and his relatives for stopping the wedding.

Interestingly, a the SHO said that a probe had revealed that the couple had already tied the knot and availed of the benefits of Samuhik Vivah Anudan Yojana.

"They were marrying again as a social ritual," he added.

