STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana Police warns people about fake electricity bill messages

Haryana Police has issued an advisory requesting people not to share any personal information in response to messages being sent to them by cyber fraudsters.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has issued an advisory requesting people not to share any personal information in response to messages being sent to them by cyber fraudsters regarding unpaid electricity bills.

Cautioning the people to be aware of such scammers, a Haryana Police spokesperson on Sunday said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to the fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bills.

"They send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources to get the targets to click on links that install malware to steal personal and banking details. We are constantly trying to help the people by advising them to refrain from falling into the trap of such scammers," he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, he informed that the fraudsters send a text message to their targets, saying “your electricity will be disconnected as your previous month's bill was not updated” and ask them to call on a phone number.

"Once the victims make contact, the fraudsters try to convince them to share their bank account details for the purpose of verifying previous payments. They also ask them to install remote access applications like Anydesk and Team Viewer," he said.

Once the victims share the information, the fraudsters get access to their bank accounts, he said.

Suggesting people to be extremely cautious, the spokesperson advised them never to share their personal information or phone number unless they are sure that the person contacting them is an authorised staffer of the power company.

"Avoid downloading software from unofficial sources and also avoid providing personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or at a website linked to the message. People should also avoid clicking on links in suspicious text, which could install malware on their device," he said.

"If, however, one still becomes a victim, any such incident should be immediately reported on cybercrime.gov.in portal or the nearest police station," the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Police Haryana Haryana Fake Electricity Bill Haryana Fake Electricity Bill Messages
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp