UP: Case against six for conspiracy to kill MLA, block samiti president

BHADOHI: An FIR was lodged against six people, including former MLA Vijay Mishra and his family members, for allegedly conspiring to kill sitting Gyanpur legislator Vipul Dubey and block samiti president Manoj Mishra.

The FIR was lodged at the Gopiganj police station on Sunday.

Mishra's wife, a former member of the state Legislative Council, his daughter and nephew are also named in the FIR.

According to police, two contract killers have also been arrested.

Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said on Sunday that a video surfaced on Saturday, in which some people were seen planning the murder of Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey.

Dubey is an MLA from the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad), an alliance partner of the ruling BJP.

Taking cognizance of this video, Sadam Hussain, Sonu Tiwari, alias Shiv Kumar Tiwari, were taken into custody and interrogated by police.

The SP said during interrogation both disclosed that Vijay Mishra, who is lodged in an Agra Jail, and his nephew Manish Mishra, who is lodged in a Jaunpur jail, planned to kill the MLA and the block samiti president.

Saddam and Sonu confessed that they went to Vijay Mishra's wife Ram Lalli Mishra and daughter Reema Pandey to collect money for the killing at their old house when someone made the video.

According to police, Manish Mishra, who is the Deegh block samiti chief, was earlier booked in a rape case and lodged in the Jaunpur jail.

In his absence, the administration has appointed Manoj Mishra as the block samiti chairman by forming a three-member committee to undertake development works.

The SP said the FIR was filed against former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife Ram Lalli Mishra, nephew Manish Mishra, daughter Reema Pandey, Saddam Hussain and Sonu Tiwari.

The FIR was lodged on complaint of one Raj Kamal Tiwari, who recorded the said video.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 120-B (conspiracy), 386 (extortion by planning death) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused.