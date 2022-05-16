STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Australia set to invest Rs 1,500 crore in India

Australia hopes to lift India into its top three export markets by 2035 and make India the third largest destination in Asia for outward Australian investment.

Published: 16th May 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The recently introduced Update to Australia’s India Economic Strategy is a five-year plan for Australian government to help achieve its long-term economic ambitions in India. To implement the plan, Australia is investing over $280 million (Rs 1,500 crore) – towards new programs and initiatives across technology, space, critical minerals, strategic research and people-to-people links to boost cooperation with India. 

‘‘It is a clear signal of our strong ongoing commitment to the relationship and draws on consultations with over 600 business and community stakeholders across Australia and India and sets a basis for new investment,’’ said Australia’s High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell during the update’s launch.’’This is the largest ever single boost to bilateral ties by an Australian government.’’ 

India is Australia’s 7th largest trading partner. Trade was valued at Aus $24.3 billion in 2020. Over the five years leading up to the pandemic, bilateral trade and investment between the two nations doubled. Australia hopes to lift India into its top three export markets by 2035 and make India the third largest destination in Asia for outward Australian investment.

‘‘India and Australia share common values, complimentary economies and strong people to people links that makes us ideal trade partners,’’ Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan said. The original India Economic Strategy in 2018 stated that no country would offer more growth opportunities to Australian business than India. ‘‘This update responds to those changes – recognising the evolving challenges and opportunities for both countries,’’ Farrell said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp