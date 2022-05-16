STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax price slashed to Rs 250 from Rs 840

For end-user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, added the pharmaceutical company.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:04 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The price of COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been reduced to Rs 250 a dose from its earlier Rs 840, said Biological E Limited (BE) on Monday.

Earlier in April, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged 5 to 12 years, informed the pharmaceutical company.

Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14.

Biological E Limited has manufactured 30 crore doses of Corbevax and has already supplied nearly 10 crore doses to the Central Government.

Currently, over 3 crore doses of Corbevax have been administered to children between 12-15 years of age.

COVID-19 vaccination for minors in India started from January 3 onwards for those in the 15-18 age group with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.

