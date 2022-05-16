STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire in shelter for workers near Parliament House

There was no immediate report of any casualty. The process of dousing the fire is underway, they said.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on Monday in three temporary shelters for workers engaged in the Central Vista project near Parliament House in central Delhi, officials said.

No casualties have been reported. The fire department said that the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to a senior police officer, the shelters were for workers involved in the Central Vista project.

Mattresses and household items were destroyed in the fire which was brought under control by 4.55 pm, the officials said.

Construction work under the Central Vista redevelopment project is on to build a new Parliament, central government offices and other buildings in Delhi's Lutyens zone.

