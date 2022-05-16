STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road and rail connectivity hit as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Assam, 3 killed

The deaths were reported from the hill district of Dima Hasao where the rains wreaked havoc, snapping rail and road communications. Two persons were also reported missing.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Landslides, triggered by incessant rains for the past two days, claimed three lives persons in Assam. The deaths were reported from the hill district of Dima Hasao where the rains wreaked havoc, snapping rail and road communications. Two persons were also reported missing.

The locals had sought the help of defence personnel following a landslide that flattened a number of houses at Hokai Pungchi village, 6km from district headquarters Haflong. A defence spokesperson said five persons were trapped under the debris.

The rains also triggered flash flood which washed away portions of roads, including a national highway. Roads and a railway track were also damaged by the landslides. Tonnes of mud and stones hurtled down a hill, burying a portion of a railway track at the New Haflong station. After the several incidents of landslides, no trains are plying to and fro southern Assam and Tripura.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 80 houses were either fully or partially damaged due to landslides while around 25,000 people in six districts have been affected. It added that the floodwaters inundated 1732.72 hectares of cropland.

ASDMA said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages in Dima Hasao.
“Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides,” it said. The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

