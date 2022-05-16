Thieves return stolen idols to UP priest 'out of fear', say they were having nightmares

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming in a letter that they were suffering from nightmares, thieves who had stolen 16 precious idols made of Ashtadhatu (an alloy) from the Balaji temple in Chitrakoot left 14 of them near the house of the head priest of the temple on Sunday.

In the letter, the thieves had written that they were having nightmares after committing the crime and hence were returning the booty out of fear, said police sources on Monday.

"On May 9, 16 Ashtadhatu idols worth several crore were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha. The temple priest Mahant Rambalak lodged an FIR against unknown thieves in that connection," said SHO Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh.

"Of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found stuffed in a sack mysteriously lying near the residence of Mahant Rambalak at Manikpur Jawaharnagar on Sunday," said the SHO confirming that the priest also found a letter lying beside the sack in which thieves had written that they were having nightmares and were returning the idols out of fear.

As a result, the priest took the 14 idols to the police station for deposition and further action was being taken, he added.

As per the priest, all the stolen idols were about 300 years old. Of the idols, nine were made up of Ashtadhatu, three of copper and four of brass. While half a dozen idols were of Radha-Krishna, another six were of Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu). The rest were of different deities, said the priest. He added that the cost of the idols was more as all of them were adorned with pure silver jewellery. The police have picked up four persons in this connection and due legal procedure in the case is on.