STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those with no ground reality connection calling shots: BJP MP hits out at party's Bengal unit

Arjun Singh also told reporters at his residence in Bhatpara that grassroots-level members were also finding it difficult to carry out their day-to-day activities.

Published: 16th May 2022 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had so far been criticising the Centre's jute policies, on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the saffron camp top brass, alleging that he "not being allowed to work" in West Bengal, despite being a state vice president of the party.

Singh, who has been called to Delhi by the central leadership next week, told reporters at his residence in Bhatpara that grassroots-level members were also finding it difficult to carry out their day-to-day activities as leaders helming the state unit of the BJP were coming in the way of their work.

"Let's be clear. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having mass base are being ignored. How can the BJP achieve its objective then?" said Singh, who had switched over to the saffron camp from the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2019 The Barrackpore MP claimed that his hands, too, were tied despite being the BJP state vice president.

"It is like I have been gifted a fountain pen without ink and paper," he argued.

Senior leader and BJP MLA from Asansol South Agnimitra Paul, when asked about Singh's assertions, however, said that he had been given adequate space to work.

"So far I know, Arjun Singh had been given adequate power and space in the state organization. Don't know why he is levelling such charges," she stated.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA from Jagatdal, Somenath Shyam, maintained that it "hardly mattered what Arjun says" as he is still with the BJP.

"Arjun is not trustworthy," Shyam, who was seen sharing dais with Singh during a recent programme, added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Singh BJP Trinamool
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp