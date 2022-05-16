Website in name of Mamata Banerjee launched to take on BJP digitally

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mega digital plan has been launched by the Trinamool Congress to counter the BJP

and propel party matriarch Mamata Banerjee as the desired opponent against PM Narendra Modi for the

2024 elections.

Launching a dedicated website and Twitter handle in Didi’s name, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said the platforms will be used to bust fake news and the ‘empty rhetoric’ pushed by the BJP. The platforms titled ‘India Wants Mamata Di’ went online on Saturday.

“We made it clear that India wants Mamata Banerjee to lead the next federal government. There is no doubt that only she can challenge the political hegemony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024,” said a senior TMC leader.

With this, the TMC has sounded the poll bugle projecting Mamata Banerjee as PM face for 2024, albeit digitally. The website describes Mamata Banerjee as the ‘tigress of Bengal as well as India’, with many firsts to her credit.

Launching a pan-India digital campaign projecting Mamata Banerjee as the next PM, the TMC has stated that it wish every Indian enjoys good governance through her pro-people policies aimed at holistic development – by making her the first-ever Bengali PM of India in 2024. “The projection of the TMC supremo as the prime ministerial face on all digital platforms will gradually scaled up until the next Lok Sabha elections,” a TMC source said.