Will post Pandit staff in secure areas of Jammu and Kashmir: L-G

Pandit employees working in the Valley have warned of mass resignation if the administration did not transfer them to Jammu or provide adequate security to them.

Published: 16th May 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Three days after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee by militants inside a government office, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said all Pandit employees recruited under the Centre’s package would be posted at secure district and tehsil headquarters.

The L-G also ordered a probe into the tear gas shelling on protesting Pandits by the police in Budgam on Friday. Pandit employees working in the Valley have warned of mass resignation if the administration did not transfer them to Jammu or provide adequate security to them. Over 300 Pandit employees have sent their resignations to the L-G and the MHA.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Gupkar Alliance met the L-G at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Sunday and apprised him about the concerns of Kashmiri Pandit employees. “We conveyed the concerns of all the Pandit community working in the Valley. We urged L-G that the Pandits working here must be provided all possible assistance so that they live here with a sense of security,” said Gupkar Alliance spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami after meeting Sinha.

Besides, a BJP delegation led by J&K state president Ravindra Raina met Sinha and sought secure accommodation for the Pandits posted in the Valley. He said on their request, the L-G has decided not to accept the resignations of the employees.

Fear has gripped the Pandit employees working in the Valley after a Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12.

