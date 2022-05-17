STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises

There were total seven members in the CBI team. Karti Chidambaram was not at his residence during the raid at 7.30 am, said Birbal Singh, the security guard posted at Karti Chidambaram's house.

Published: 17th May 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple residential and official premises of the Lok Sabha MP of Congress Karti Chidambaram and his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

In Delhi, the CBI searched the 80 Lodhi Estate residence of Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday morning.

"The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case", said his office.

There were total seven members in the CBI team. Karti Chidambaram was not at his residence during the raid at 7.30 am, said Birbal Singh, the security guard posted at Karti Chidambaram's house.

ALSO READ: CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visa of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

The CBI team questioned the staff present at Karti Chidambaram's Delhi house and took some papers with them.

Meanwhile, searches are being conducted in multiple residential and official premises of Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

"I have lost count," tweeted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram while reacting to CBI searches at his premises.

According to sources, three places are being raided in Mumbai while two each in Chennai and Sivaganga, his Parliamentary constituency.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in cases registered by the CBI, including the case lodged on May 15, 2017 over irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during P Chidambaram's tenure as the Union Finance Minister.

Thereafter, the ED had also lodged a money laundering case. The economic offences watchdog had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX media. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI P Chidambaram Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp