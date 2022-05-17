STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Damaged lion sculpture found during excavation for Puri heritage corridor 

The sculpture was found on the premises of the Emar Mutt near the 12th-century Jagannath Temple

Published: 17th May 2022

The sculpture was found on the premises of the Emar Mutt near the 12th-century Jagannath Temple.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A sculpture of a lion was found during excavation for the controversial heritage corridor project in Puri, prompting the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to rush a team to the spot on Tuesday, officials said.

The sculpture was found on the premises of the Emar Mutt near the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, they said.

A part of the sculpture was damaged during the digging work, they added.

"The ASI team of experts will verify the stone sculpture. They will see whether the statue was found within the corridor project boundary," a senior official said.

The ASI had earlier told the high court that no heritage impact assessment studies were conducted before the commencement of the project.

"At several locations stratified deposits of about 15 to 20 ft have taken place, which has caused irreparable damage to the heritage site," it had said.

Following the unearthing of the sculpture, locals demanded a ground-penetrating radar survey (GPRS) before the digging work is continued at the periphery of the shrine.

"The GPRS would have helped the government to spot the presence of antiques under the ground," said SN Mishra, a veteran archaeologist.

