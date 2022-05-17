STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat BJP set eyes on tribals, AAP

Both opposition Congress and debutant AAP have been majorly focusing on tribal regions. Rahul Gandhi addressed a major rally in the tribal district Dahod last week.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chintan Shivir on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Over to yet another Chintan Shivir — of the saffron hue. The two-day BJP brainstorming concluded with the party expressing its ardent wish to cross 150-plus seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the polls for which are due later this year.

Specific discussions were held about tribal belts of the state where voters have been restive for some time, sources said. The party is likely to organize more rallies of Prime Minister Modi in those regions to regain voter confidence.

Both opposition Congress and debutant AAP have been majorly focusing on tribal regions. Rahul Gandhi addressed a major rally in the tribal district Dahod last week. Kejriwal was in Chanderiya, in Bharuch on May 1.

The two visits came days after the PM was in tribal hub Dahod on April 20 and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 22,000 crore. A senior BJP leader said the discussions on ‘mission 150-plus’ included stopping the Aam Aadmi Party by a special social media policy, the selection of candidates in “weak seats” and the role of senior BJP leaders in the elections.

Amit Shah, party general secretary BL Santosh, and the party’s state co-in-charge Sudhir Gupta and the top brass of the state leadership were present in the Shivir. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said: “Since 1990, the BJP has been achieving seemingly impossible results in Gujarat. The 2022 election is not about winning or losing. It is connected to our ideology. Our victory in Gujarat will be the foundation for the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintan Shivir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp