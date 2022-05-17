Gujarat BJP set eyes on tribals, AAP

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Over to yet another Chintan Shivir — of the saffron hue. The two-day BJP brainstorming concluded with the party expressing its ardent wish to cross 150-plus seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the polls for which are due later this year.

Specific discussions were held about tribal belts of the state where voters have been restive for some time, sources said. The party is likely to organize more rallies of Prime Minister Modi in those regions to regain voter confidence.

Both opposition Congress and debutant AAP have been majorly focusing on tribal regions. Rahul Gandhi addressed a major rally in the tribal district Dahod last week. Kejriwal was in Chanderiya, in Bharuch on May 1.

The two visits came days after the PM was in tribal hub Dahod on April 20 and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 22,000 crore. A senior BJP leader said the discussions on ‘mission 150-plus’ included stopping the Aam Aadmi Party by a special social media policy, the selection of candidates in “weak seats” and the role of senior BJP leaders in the elections.

Amit Shah, party general secretary BL Santosh, and the party’s state co-in-charge Sudhir Gupta and the top brass of the state leadership were present in the Shivir. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said: “Since 1990, the BJP has been achieving seemingly impossible results in Gujarat. The 2022 election is not about winning or losing. It is connected to our ideology. Our victory in Gujarat will be the foundation for the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.”