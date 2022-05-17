STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loyalists pitch for Azad as Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief

Published: 17th May 2022

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Loyalists of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in J&K Congress have upped the ante for his appointment as the J&K Pradesh Congress chief to improve the party’s chances in the next Assembly election.

Claiming that the party has a bleak chance in J&K polls without Azad at the helm, senior Congress leader and former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga said he and several other leaders wanted Azad to be appointed as J&K Congress chief.

The first-ever Assembly polls in the UT is likely to be held in October-November this year. “Azad is acceptable to both Kashmir and Jammu regions. People still appreciate his governance when he was the CM,” Monga, who is known to be close to Azad, said. 

Congress leaders have written to the high command to relieve incumbent J&K Congress chief G A Mir of his duties and appoint Azad instead. However, there has been no response. Another Congress leader said the party is a divided lot in J&K at present. “It is directionless now and needs a person like Azad to be at the helm of the affairs,” he said. 

Congress leader Mohammad Amin Bhat said Congress is “zero” without Azad in J&K. “If the Congress fights elections in J&K without Azad, we will not win a single seat,” Bhat said in a video, which has gone viral.

