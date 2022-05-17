STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sena to boost Shakha works ahead of civic body elections

Thackeray’s exhortation comes at a time the elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nasik and Thane,  are expected in the coming months.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked Shiv Sena district chiefs to start working through the party Shakhas for the local body polls without waiting for the announcement of 
election schedule.

Local Shakhas are the main medium of the Sena to reach out to the masses. These Shakhas are also called ‘mini courts’, where various civic issues like water shortage, drainage and school admissions are attended by the local Shakha president and corporator. 

Thackeray’s exhortation comes at a time the elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nasik and Thane,  are expected in the coming months. “We have to take the good works of our government to the people through ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan’. We should not wait until the elections get declared to start our mass-contact work. We need to be proactive,” said the party chief during a meeting with party leaders.

Thackeray told Sena leaders that Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken many “big decisions” like farm-loan waiver and undertaken several development projects. “We should take these works to the people ahead of the elections,” the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp