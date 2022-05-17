Sena to boost Shakha works ahead of civic body elections

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked Shiv Sena district chiefs to start working through the party Shakhas for the local body polls without waiting for the announcement of

election schedule.

Local Shakhas are the main medium of the Sena to reach out to the masses. These Shakhas are also called ‘mini courts’, where various civic issues like water shortage, drainage and school admissions are attended by the local Shakha president and corporator.

Thackeray’s exhortation comes at a time the elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nasik and Thane, are expected in the coming months. “We have to take the good works of our government to the people through ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan’. We should not wait until the elections get declared to start our mass-contact work. We need to be proactive,” said the party chief during a meeting with party leaders.

Thackeray told Sena leaders that Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken many “big decisions” like farm-loan waiver and undertaken several development projects. “We should take these works to the people ahead of the elections,” the CM said.