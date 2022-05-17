STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three-member official delegation from Pakistan attends meet on terrorism

It is for the first time that Pakistan has send a government team to India after Shehbaz Sharif assumed charge as the prime minister in April.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorism

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A three-member official delegation from Pakistan arrived in India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Regional Anti Terrorist Structure (RATS) meeting on counter terrorism that began on Monday.

It is for the first time that Pakistan has send a government team to India after Shehbaz Sharif assumed charge as the prime minister in April. While the meeting will conclude on May 19, the visiting delegation will be in India till May 20.

The focus of the meeting is Afghanistan-related issues, especially on ways to deal with threat from terrorist groups active under the Taliban-ruled country.  ‘‘I  thank India for hosting the key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s anti-terror body Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in New Delhi.

The security & humanitarian situation has worsened in Afghanistan over the past 9 months,” Afghan envoy Farid Mamundzay tweeted. ‘‘We expect this meeting to raise and propose solutions to all important issues related to the security situation in Afghanistan. Sincere regional security cooperation particularly from neighbouring countries is the only way forward for peace & development in Afghanistan and in the region.’’

Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the members of the SCO. India is yet to recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. New Delhi has been pitching for the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Terrorism
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp