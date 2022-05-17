Will decide future after meeting Rahul, says Hardik Patel

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Hardik Patel is expected to let Congress know where he is headed in a day or two. The working president of Gujarat Congress told this newspaper that Rahul Gandhi has called him to meet him in a couple of days. “I will announce my decision after meeting him,” he said. The maverick Patidar leader has been miffed with state party leaders over his role in the move to strengthen the local organization in the run-up to the Assembly polls due later this year.

Hardik said he didn’t have detailed talks with Rahul Gandhi when he was in Gujarat early this month.

“I had a meeting with Patidar leaders and Khodaldham trustee Naresh Patel on Sunday about my political future. Naresh has told me that he will support and guide me in whatever party I belong to,” Hardik told this newspaper.

Naresh Patel is prepping himself to enter politics and is rumoured to be in talks with senior BJP leaders. On his absence in the party’s Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Hardik said, “I am waiting to resolve my differences with the state leadership. Until the issue is resolved, what could I do by going there? We have given a lot to the party; we have not taken anything from it.”

In the face of Hardik’s implacable attitude, a Congress leader said a stage might have come to remove him from the party. “What’s awaited is his meeting with Rahul Gandhi,” he said. Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said Hardik was not talking to the leaders of the region. “He has not spoken to us about what has upset him. The party high command will decide on this. We have so many topics to discuss except Hardik Patel,” said Thakor.

Warnings signals to Hardik are now coming from all sides within the Congress. Former state party chief Arjun Modhwadia said Hardik should not cross the line. “The party gives an opportunity to everyone to improve. Hardik should fulfill his responsibility,” said Modhwadia.

