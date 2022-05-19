STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP euphoric, flays Congress as OBC outfit firm on stir

State Congress chief Kamal Nath also welcomed the SC order, but said the OBCs still won’t get the 27% quota decided by “our government.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court nod to hold local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with OBC reservation triggered celebrations at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday.“Satyamev Jayate,” said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“We’ve reiterated many times that local body polls in the state won’t be held without the OBC reservation. Our government and state backward class welfare commission’s sustained efforts have finally succeeded in getting justice for the OBCs,” said the CM.

He accused Congress of blocking the passage of OBC quota by going to the court. “If Congress was so sincere, why couldn’t the Kamal Nath government succeed in vacating the continued HC stay on raising the OBC quota from 14% to 27%?” he asked.

A prominent Backward Caste outfit, the OBC Mahasabha, has already announced statewide protests on May 21, demanding a 27% quota in the local body polls. “The SC has allowed a total quota of up to 50%. It means OBCs will get only their old share of 14% quota, while SC/STs would get 36% reservation. This is contrary to the 27% OBC reservation promised by Congress and 35% OBC quota sought by the BJP,” said a statement issued by the outfit. 

“We had already announced 27% of party nominations to OBC candidates in the local body polls and will go ahead with it. Despite the SC verdict, the OBC will get just the old 14% quotas against the 27% promised by us,” Nath said. A senior BJP leader from Malwa-Nimar region said the apex court’s order is a lifeline for the BJP as the Congress would no longer be able to project the state government as a villain before the OBCs. 

