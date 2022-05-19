Hardik quits Cong with ‘chicken sandwich’ jibe

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: He had been giving the hints for weeks. On Wednesday, Hardik Patel finally made it official. The interim president of Gujarat Congress resigned from the party’s primary membership, blaming the leadership’s non-serious approach and ‘hatred for Gujaratis’ for his move.The exit of the Patidar leader is a big blow to the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, where it’s already shaken by a spate of desertions.

In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patel wrote, “It is unfortunate that workers like us who travelled 500-600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people get to see that big leaders of the Congress in Gujarat are far removed from the big issues and more focused on ensuring that chicken sandwich for a leader who has come from Delhi is delivered on time.”

Lack of seriousness about all issues was a major problem with the Congress brass, Hardik wrote. “Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, party leaders enjoyed vacations abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can theCongress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?”

Referring to Ram Mandir, Article 370 and GST, Hardik said that during his three-year stint in the Congress, he found the party and its leadership, both at Central and state levels, only playing the role of a roadblock on issues people wanted solution to.

Stung by Hardik’s words, the Congress said his letter was scripted by BJP. “These are not allegations of someone who has quit the Congress. These are all written by the BJP,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Gujarat minister Shaktisinh Gohil. State Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma called him a “dishonest” person and said he was suffering from “stomach aches” because Naresh Patel planned to join Congress.

Resignation letter sent from Chandigarh

Hardik Patel left the Congress in just 1,161 days. He joined it in Gandhinagar on 12 March 2019, and was in Chandigarh at the time of his resignation. He had asked for time to meet Rahul Gandhi before resigning, but the latter did not give him time to meet. Patel will be in Delhi where his political future may be decided.

Gujarat BJP leaders oppose entry in party

As rumors of Hardik Patel’s joining BJP spread across Gujarat, two BJP leaders and once Patel’s close friends during the Patidar agitation -- Varun Patel and Chirag Patel -- opposed his BJP entry. Varun Patel said, “Considering BJP workers’ fight against Hardik, I don’t think, they will warm-heartedly welcome Hardik in the party.”