Jaipur diary

Muslim bizman donates idols for temple in Tonk

In recent weeks, Rajasthan is in the news over communal tensions in different districts. However, a noble effort to champion Hindu-Muslim unity has come to the fore in Tonk where businessman Akbar Khan donated idols of gods and goddesses to a local temple. The Shiva temple now houses Shani and Hanumanji idols. As part of the idol installation, religious events were held for three days, where besides Puja-Path-Havan free food was distributed. All expenses were borne by Akbar Khan who is known for his philanthropy. He said, “There is no distinction in the service of religion. God and Allah are one. I have done this because Tonk has been a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the past and we want to preserve it.”

Two women constables save malnourished girl

Amid the sea of stories showing the police in bad light comes the tale of two women constables who went the extra mile to save the life of a malnourished tribal girl. The incident unfolded when the cops – part of Sarthal police station in Baran district – found the two-month-old girl was found with an intoxicated man from the Babar forest. When the police team found the baby girl in an unconscious state, they took turns to breastfeed her and resuscitate her from imminent death. The constables Pooja and Mukesh took full care of the girl and kept feeding her. On investigation, it was found that the man was going on foot to Salapura 15 km away in a drunken state along with the hungry girl.

Family saves fawn, tends to her like child

A Vishnoi family in Jaisalmer has set a unique example of wildlife love. In Lohawat, a fawn was raised by the family like its own child for nine months. The mother of this baby deer was killed by stray dogs and after that she was raised by Shiv Subhag and his family as much as like their own child. When the baby deer became fit and healthy, a farewell ceremony was organised with pomp. The family even held a special Jagran and Bhandara for the little one, and villagers participated in large numbers. They then sent the baby deer to a rescue centre in Jodhpur as there was a fear of attack by stray dogs. The Vishnoi community is famous for its propinquity towards the environment.

