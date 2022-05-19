Most internal displacements in world due to climate change

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The catastrophic impact of climate change on humans has been brought to the fore once again by the State of Global Climate 2021 report of the World Meteorological Organization, released on Wednesday.It says around 4 crore new internal displacements were recorded in 2020 globally, of which over 75 per cent were caused by disasters driven by climate events like tropical cyclones, floods, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The report says the average annual number of dead and missing persons per 1,00,000 people in the event of a disaster has fallen from 1.98 during 2005-2014 to 1.32 during 2011-2020. In absolute terms, however, disaster-related mortality remains quite high.

In the last three years, about 2,50,000 disaster-related deaths and missing persons were reported by an average of 74 countries. The single largest event with highest mortality in 2021 was the Haiti earthquake, resulting in over 2,500 deaths. However, the impact of climate change and variability continues to manifest in form of hydrometeorological disasters. “In 2021, floods resulted in around 1,200 deaths in India, over 350 deaths in China and over 200 deaths in Germany and Belgium. At the same time, over 600 people lost their lives due to heat waves in Northern America,” the report says.

On the economic cost of disasters, the report says during 2018-2020, total economic losses of about US$148.32 billion have been reported by an average of 53 countries each year.“That this is an underestimation (due to limited reporting on loss and damage) can be ascertained from the fact that global disaster losses from natural hazards in 2020 alone is estimated to be US$210 billion by the insurance sector, which was over 25 per cent higher than in the previous year. In fact, over a four-decade period starting 1980, total losses due to such disasters have been estimated to be US$5.2 trillion,” the report says.

The FAO estimates that between 2008 and 2018, disasters cost the agricultural sector of developing economies over US$108 billion in damaged or lost crop and livestock production.

