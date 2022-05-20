Kolkata Diary: Online classes, offline exams, and a flag target

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Online classes to fill learning gaps

Several government schools are holding online classes during the summer vacation, which this year started earlier than usual on May 2 because of the scorching heat spell. The schools feel their students should not lose touch with studies and be prepared for the summative tests that they have to write when the schools reopen on June 16. A headmistress of a state-run school said the learning gaps detected in students based on their performance in the summative tests held last month should be addressed and online classes were the least they could do to plug the gaps. The schools said they had left it to the students to decide whether they intend to join the online classes.

State varsities start offline exams again

Jadavpur University started holding end-semester exams in the offline mode across all faculties. An emergency meeting of the university’s executive council was held after the education department left it to the universities to decide the mode of exams. The engineering faculty has held exams in offline mode in most of the papers so far. The science faculty has started offline exams. The arts faculty started holding its end-semester exams in person. Rabindra Bharati University started holding its end-semester examinations offline from Wednesday. But two other universities, Vidyasagar University and Kalyani University opted for the online exams.

Local BJP may struggle to meet flag target

BJP’s Bengal chapter has been given the target of hoisting national flags at 75 places in the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies won by the saffron camp on the day of Independence Day. The party’s central leadership decided to hoist National flag at 75 places in the BJP-ruled states and asked the Bengal unit to follow the same. Sources in the party said there are many Assembly constituencies which are under the control of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha seats bagged by the BJP. “At many places, our party offices are under lock and key and party’s grassroots workers have become defunct. In such a situation, hoisting national flags at so many places will be a challenge,’’ said a BJP leader.

pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com