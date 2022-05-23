STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur Diary

Setting a new milestone for the women-driven herbal gulal industry, the maiden export batch with 23,000 kg of herbal gulal was exported to Europe through the Mundra port in Gujarat.

Published: 23rd May 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Maiden batch of herbal gulal off to Europe 
Setting a new milestone for the women-driven herbal gulal industry, the maiden export batch with 23,000 kg of herbal gulal was exported to Europe through the Mundra port in Gujarat. The items are valued at Rs 42 lakh. In February, an MoU was signed between Shri Ganesha Global Gulal and the Directorate of Horticulture and Farm Forestry for the preparation of this gulal from marigold flowers. Marigold is cultivated at community gardens near gauthans (cattle shed premises). On Sunday, CM Bhupesh Baghel flagged off a truck carrying the herbal gulal. Around 150 women SHGs are engaged in production of herbal gulal and allied items.

Raipur vying to better its Swachh ranking  
Ranked sixth cleanest city by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year, Raipur has undertaken various activities in a bid to better its position in the Swachh Survekshan survey for 2022. The city corporation has revived night cleaning efforts at all municipal zones. Mayor Aijaz Dhebar and Commissioner Prabhat Malik urged residents to chip in to turn Raipur plastic free. Door-to-door garbage collection, processing and monitoring has been intensified with the city corporation working on a zero-waste management model. Raipur has improved its position from rank 21st in the survey 2020 to the sixth position the next year.

‘Talks only if Maoists rely on Constitution’
Congress government in Chhattisgarh is willing to initiate peace dialogue with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) but only if they reposed their faith in the Indian constitution. Maoists continue to be most active as they wage war on security forces and the government for over three decades. “The influence of Maoists is on decline and they are on the back foot in Bastar. If they wish to talk then our doors remain open but they should express credence in the constitution,” CM Bhupesh Baghel said. The Naxals had recently shown their inclination to hold a conditional dialogue with the state government.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp