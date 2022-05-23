STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raj Thackeray hints at role of saffron camp in scuttling his Ayodhya visit

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday broke his silence over the sudden cancellation of his Ayodhya visit and indirectly hinted at hurdles erected by the BJP as the reason.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addresses a rally in Pune on Sunday | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday broke his silence over the sudden cancellation of his Ayodhya visit and indirectly hinted at hurdles erected by the BJP as the reason.

Thackeray went on to accuse BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh for rousing his critics by resurrecting the issue of “humiliation” of north Indians in the past. Singh had warned that Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders a public apology for his past remark.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, the MNS chief pondered over how the issue raised by one BJP MP managed to garner such a huge support for an issue that is “10-15 years old”.  Besides, the developments following the news of the sudden cancellation were orchestrated to “trap” his party workers in legal tangles, Thackeray said, adding that this prompted him to defer his visit.

“Prominent political parties fight against each other. But when it comes to MNS, all of them come together against MNS,” Thackeray said. He added the earlier row that he set off with the remark on north Indians was resurrected because the MNS got overwhelming support for taking up the removal of loudspeakers at mosques as well as the Hindutva issue. “Some political parties got insecure because of this response to MNS, therefore they resurrected the north Indians row,” Thackeray said.

A political observer said it is strange that BJP and MNS have been trying to perfect their Hindutva agendas, but the same BJP has turned to oppose the MNS chief’s Ayodhya visit. “BJP must be wary of the MNS’ growing clout with the Hindutva vote bank,” observers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Ayodhya
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp