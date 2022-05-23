Raj Thackeray hints at role of saffron camp in scuttling his Ayodhya visit

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday broke his silence over the sudden cancellation of his Ayodhya visit and indirectly hinted at hurdles erected by the BJP as the reason.

Thackeray went on to accuse BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh for rousing his critics by resurrecting the issue of “humiliation” of north Indians in the past. Singh had warned that Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders a public apology for his past remark.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, the MNS chief pondered over how the issue raised by one BJP MP managed to garner such a huge support for an issue that is “10-15 years old”. Besides, the developments following the news of the sudden cancellation were orchestrated to “trap” his party workers in legal tangles, Thackeray said, adding that this prompted him to defer his visit.

“Prominent political parties fight against each other. But when it comes to MNS, all of them come together against MNS,” Thackeray said. He added the earlier row that he set off with the remark on north Indians was resurrected because the MNS got overwhelming support for taking up the removal of loudspeakers at mosques as well as the Hindutva issue. “Some political parties got insecure because of this response to MNS, therefore they resurrected the north Indians row,” Thackeray said.

A political observer said it is strange that BJP and MNS have been trying to perfect their Hindutva agendas, but the same BJP has turned to oppose the MNS chief’s Ayodhya visit. “BJP must be wary of the MNS’ growing clout with the Hindutva vote bank,” observers said.