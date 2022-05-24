Former MP minister’s son goes on drunken rampage on Bhopal-Indore highway

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former MP minister and senior Congress MLA Hukum Singh Karada’s son, in an inebriated state, allegedly went on a rampage on the Bhopal-Indore highway on Sunday night. Rohitap Singh Karada, who was reportedly driving an SUV, hit the car of an Indore-based businessman.

When the passengers in the businessman’s car stepped out, they reportedly saw the former minister’s son seated on the driver’s seat in a drunken state. Just when they were asking him to come to the local police station, Karada again dashed the car with his SUV from behind.

Anil Yadav, in-charge of Ashtha police station, said a case has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the SUV. A search of the registration number in the transport department website revealed that the SUV was owned by one Rohitap Singh Karada. While Hukum Singh couldn’t be contacted over phone, Rohitap was quoted in local media as claiming that it was his vehicle which was damaged by others.