Mumbai Diary

Published: 24th May 2022 07:59 AM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Thackerays pay no heed to Rane’s requests
Union minister Narayan Rane’s eight-storey Juhu bungalow is in trouble due to CRZ violations and unauthorised construction. The local body BMC has issued multiple notices for demolitions. BMC has refused to regularise the illegal construction at the bungalow and may soon order its demolition.

Though Rane tried to backchannel Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to save his bungalow, all efforts have been in vain so far. Earlier, Thackeray had helped win approvals for Rane’s medical college, but later Rane made some wild allegations in connection with Disha Salin case against Aaditya Thackeray. Therefore, the Thackeray family had decided to distance itself from Rane despite his conciliation efforts.

RS poll: Will  Praful Patel join BJP?
In the Rajya Sabha poll, out of total six seats, it is believed that NCP can wrest at least one seat with ease. Outgoing Rajya Sabha MP and senior NCP leader Praful Patel is likely to be re-nominated by the NCP chief Sharad Pawar again.

However, within the party there is buzz that the former is not active since some months and has bit been present for party activities. Therefore, there is speculation that he is trying for a smooth exit from NCP and eventually move into the BJP fore. On the other hand, the saffron party will contest in two seats – while one candidate has been named the second one is yet to be announced. Whether this seat has been set aside for Praful Patel that only time will tell.

Looking to better social clout: Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray was always lean like Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray and never put on weight. At the release of bariatrics pioneer Dr Sanjay Borude’s book ‘Generation XL’ – on child obesity – Thackeray revealed that his weight was 65 kg for 35 years, and now at 83 kg. He said he cannot play sports otherwise he used to play cricket, badminton and table tennis.

As a result, he has decided to cut down on bodily fat and better in social weight. Raj Thackeray started as a promising leader by winning 13 MLA, 27 corporators in BMC, and coming in power in Nashik corporation. But since the last two assembly elections, his party did not win more than one seat therefore he wants to better his social weight.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

