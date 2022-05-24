Rajya Sabha polls: Sena says sorry to Shivaji’s descendant

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: It’s official: Shiv Sena won’t shift its reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to his descendant for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. The Sena’s condition remains unchanged: Chhatrapati Sambhaji will have to join the party, for which the former BJP MP remains non-committal.

With this, the prospect of Sambhaji Maharaj’s entry to the Upper House as an Independent could be bleak. Sambhaji met CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and informed him about his preference for Independent candidature. The Sena struck down his demand.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted that as the party’s state Assembly strength, it would get two seats in the Rajya Sabha out of the total six. “We are going to win both seats. We are ready to extend our support to Sambhaji Maharaj but the condition is that he should contest as a Sena nominee. We will not support him as an independent. We are not against Sambhaji Maharaj. We respect the chair of Chhatrapati, but the elections and politics are different,” said Raut.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that as part of “alliance dharma”, the party would support a candidate nominated by Shiv Sena. He said that in the last Rajya Sabha polls, NCP had nominated two for Rajya Sabha. “Shiv Sena had additional votes and they extended support to our second candidate. That time, we had promised them that in the next RS polls, NCP will extend its support to Sena’s candidate. We’ll do that now,” Pawar said.

Sources said that after giving up on Sambhaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena will field its own candidate for the sixth seat. Among the likely nominees are actress Urmila Matondkar and Chandakant Khair. A section in the Sena has demanded nomination for a party candidate from rural areas. State Congress chief Nana Patole said his party would decide its stance after meeting the CM. The polls are meant to fill vacancies caused by six retiring members.