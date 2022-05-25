STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lynching accused in Pakistan sentenced to death but garlanded in India: Mehbooba Mufti

Interacting with the media, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said the BJP has nothing to give to the people of the country except stoking communal sentiments.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday compared the judiciaries of India and Pakistan saying while six people accused in a lynching case were sentenced to death in the neighbouring country, people accused of the same crime here were released on bail and felicitated.

"In Pakistan, one man was lynched. They sentenced six to death and 12 others were given life sentence. How many Akhlaqs have been lynched here so far since 2015? No one has been punished," Mehbooba told reporters in Kulgam after a party convention.

"Forget about being punished, the accused are garlanded. That is the difference between this judiciary and that judiciary," she said.

Interacting with the media, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said the BJP has nothing to give to the people of the country except stoking communal sentiments.

"They don't have jobs for the youth, the price rise is uncontrollable and people are finding it difficult to get two square meals. They had said they will put Rs 15 lakh in people's account. Instead they snatched food grain from the farmers at cheap rate and distributed five kg free to each family. That's how this country is being run."

"In such a situation, targeting Muslims and their places of worship and raising Hindu-Muslim issues is all they have. However, I want to tell them if you have any prescription like Hitler, let it be known for all, what do you want to do with Muslims?" she asked.

Asked about the recent spate of killings in Kashmir, Mehbooba said unless the government stopped its "muscular policy", she does not see an end to the bloodshed.

"They said once Article 370 goes, there will be no strike or killings. Why are people being killed now? What is the security forces doing? Unless they stop the policy of arrests and harassment, bloodshed in Kashmir won't stop," she added.

When asked about the impending verdict on JKLF chief Yasin Malik who is likely to get a life sentence in a terror case, Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir is a "political issue" and such incidents in the past have been unable to resolve the problem.

"People (from Kashmir) have been hanged before as well but it has not resolved the issue. It has only become more complex. I think the consequences and results of adopting a muscular policy will not be good. It will be contrary to expectations," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP Lynching
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp