Patna Diary

Heavy traffic snarls at Barahiya station

Delicious and tasty Rasogulla of Bihar’s Barahiya region took a heavy toll on the Indian Railways as 10 trains got cancelled and route of around 100 other trains got diverted. It happened because hundreds of residents squatted on railways tracks demanding stoppage of trains at Barahiya station in Lakhisarai district. The railway traffic on Howrah-New Delhi route remained disrupted for over 40 hours due to the protest. The demand of rasogulla is usually high during the wedding season. The traffic was restored only after a senior official wrote that stoppage of one express train at Barahiya station would be restored within a fortnight and others in next 60 days.

‘Cops are not able to keep check on crime’

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s outburst against the police officials for not being able to keep a check on crime stunned everyone in Bihar. It is the second time in recent past when he has lambasted the cops over spirallying crime graph. He alleged that the ‘corrupt’ police officers are posted while the honest ones are sidelined. He seemed to be unhappy with the way the police officials of his constituency in Lakhisarai district deal with law and order. He said he would speak to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if there was no change seen. Earlier, during a session in the House, Sinha and Nitish had a verbal duel over the same in Lakhisarai district.

IIT Bhagalpur offers PG course for entrepreneurs

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT) at Bhagalpur has added another feather in its cap by introducing ground-breaking online Master’s (Post Graduate) courses for the working professionals and entrepreneurs who started their own ventures/industries. The first academic session of online PG course will start in July this year. The IIIT, Bhagalpur was started in 2017 on PPP mode by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Professor Dheeraj Kumar Sinha, HoD of ECE said that the selection in the three-year online M.Tech course will be done on the basis of written test followed by personal interviews.

Lalu reaches Patna, to take final call on RS candidates

BIHAR: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad reached Patna from New Delhi late on Wednesday when the national capital is reeling under high political temperature. Prasad will take a final call regarding selection of two candidates for the party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 10. This is Lalu’s first visit to the state after the CBI raided his family members in connection with alleged ‘land for job’ scam during his (Lalu’s) tenure as union railway minister from 2004-09.While the re-nomination for Misa Bharti, Lalu’s eldest daughter, is almost certain, the name of another candidate is to yet to be finalised. Names of two prominent contenders belonging to the minority community for second seat are doing the rounds.

