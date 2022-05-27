Bengal proposes to make CM chancellor of Univs

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state government universities “Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly,” State education minister Bratya Basu, who tabled the proposal before the state cabinet, said.

A member of the cabinet said a bill would be introduced in the Assembly to change the chancellor of state universities. “Once the bill is passed, it will be sent to the governor’s office for his approval to amend the change as an act. If there is no nod from the governor, an ordinance will be promulgated to amend the change replacing the governor from the key post.’’

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Mamata have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. Last year, a row erupted over suggestions that the governor be replaced from the titular post of Chancellor of state-run universities in West Bengal.

Dhankar alleged that the state government was making appointments to the vice-chancellor post in various universities without consulting him, and he is being forced to take a strong view of such developments.

Tamil Nadu government last month adopted two bills to curb the governor’s power to appoint vice-chancellors to 13 State universities.

In Kerala, a row erupted last year when the state governor Arif Khan complained of political interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors to state-run universities. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that the state government does not want to take over the position of the chancellor.

PunchHi commission report 2010

The cabinet’s decision was based on a recommendation by the Punchhi Commission in 2010 that the practice of appointing governors as chancellors of universities be stopped