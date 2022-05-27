Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Priyanka’s tongue lashing of spiritual guru

At the Congress Chintan Shivir, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Priyanka Gandhi protégé, had created quite a stir by saying that if Rahul Gandhi is not interested in being party chief, why not appoint Priyanka. A furious Vadra signalled to Deepender Hooda to silence Krishnam and even Mallikarjun Kharge pitched in, telling the self-styled guru that junior members were not expected to speak out of turn. Later, she gave the guru a tongue lashing in front of delegates and accused him of describing himself as her political adviser. While the Ashok Gehlot camp is said to be delighted by his apparent demotion, the Sachin Pilot camp is quite disappointed as the Acharya has often supported Pilot.

Tallest Chambal Mata statue in Kota

The world’s tallest statue of Chambal Mata will be installed on the Chambal River Front (in pic), in order to propel Kota, India’s ‘educational coaching capital’, into a world-class tourist destination. The height of this statue will be 256 feet and will weigh around 1,500 tonnes. This statue will be made with marble from Vietnam. The cost of the statue will come to about 26 crore. The work of its construction has been started by worshipping the statue’s Charan Paduka at the place where this statue will be installed on the Chambal River Front. It is being claimed that this will give Kota a special recognition in the field of tourism. This is said to be a dream project of local MLA and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Palace on Wheels to be run again after 2 years

Efforts are on to run the Palace on Wheels (POW) from September-October this year. The royal train has been closed for the past two years due to the pandemic but the state government is keen to get it back on track as a means to attract tourists. The RTDC or Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation is gearing up to operate this luxury train on PPP mode. Earlier, the POW was run jointly with the Railways. But in the meeting of the RTDC board held under chairman Dharmendra Rathod, many vital decisions were taken to strengthen the financial condition of the RTDC and ensure better facilities to tourists. Rathod said the royal train will be operated on PPP mode with the Railways. An agreement will soon be signed.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com